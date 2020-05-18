'About 80,000 Migrants Left Pune So Far for Home States'

Pune, May 18 (PTI) Nearly 80,000 migrant workers and other people have left Pune district in Maharashtra so far in trains and public transport for their home states amidst the coronavirus-induced lockdown, a senior official said on Monday.

In the next two days, 18 special trains from the district are scheduled to leave for various districts in different states, said district collector Naval Kishore Ram.

"As on May 18, about 80,000 migrant labourers, stranded people from Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chattisgarh, Uttarakhand and other states were sent back through 30 trains and state transport buses," he said.

He reiterated his appeal to the labourers to stay back in view of permissions being given for resumption of industrial activities.

