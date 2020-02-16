Achini Kulasuriya Survives Serious Injury Scare After Nasty Knock

Adelaide [Australia], Feb 16 (ANI): Sri Lanka pacer Achini Kulasuriya has been cleared of a serious injury scare but will continue to be monitored after being struck on the head during the T20 World Cup warm-up match against South Africa on Sunday.Kulasuriya was hit flush on the top of her skull when she misjudged a skied catch from Proteas power-hitter Chloe Tryon while stationed on the long-off boundary, and lay face down on the turf as worried teammates raced to her aid, cricket.com.au reported.The 29-year-old remained still for several minutes as ambulance officers checked her condition and was slowly lifted on to a stretcher. She was then taken from to a nearby ambulance and transferred to the adjacent Royal Adelaide Hospital for further tests.A Sri Lanka team spokesman said Kulasuriya had been responsive as she was carried from the field, and she was discharged from hospital late this afternoon and returned to the team's Adelaide hotel.Sri Lanka lost the match by 41 runs and will next face England in the warm-up clash against England on February 18. Sri Lanka's opening match of the T20 World Cup will be against New Zealand at the WACA Ground in Perth on February 22. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)