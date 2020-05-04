Adequate Remedial Measures Taken to Expedite COVID-19 Test Results: Delhi Govt Tells HC

New Delhi [India], May 4 (ANI): The Delhi government on Monday told Delhi High Court that adequate remedial measures have been taken to expedite the results of COVID-19 test and that directions have been issued to forward the sample reports within 24 to 48 hours.A division bench of justice Hima Kohli and justice Subramonium Prasad expressed satisfaction with Delhi government's response and directed it to continue updating its website on a regular basis to reflect the correct number of tests being conducted, with mention of the number of positive, negative cases, and pending results.The court disposed of the public interest litigation (PIL) filed by advocate Rakesh Malhotra, which had claimed that the Delhi government was not taking expeditious steps to furnish reports after conducting tests for COVID-19 on suspected people.It said that contact tracing was being delayed due to the delayed results allowing the infection to spread in the national capital.Delhi Government counsel and advocate Satyakam told the court that the government has issued a notification stating that samples shall be distributed among other government and private labs to ensure that the reports are received within a day from the date of submission.Satyakam said that there are 23 accredited labs that undertake COVID-19 testing in Delhi."Out of the said accredited labs, 10 are in the public sector and 13 are in the private sector. The collective capacity of the labs is 3000-3500 tests per day. Reports of testing are received within 1-2 days from the date the sample is received by the concerned lab," he said.Delhi government also clarified that as on April 29, there were 7,794 reports pending, out of which 5,944 reports were pending at the end of NIB, Noida."After finding that the reports were not being received within a reasonable time from NIB, Noida, GNCTD has stopped sending any further samples to NIB, Noida. Till the night of May 3, 3,790 reports are stated to be pending with the accredited labs and the said reports shall be received by today or maximum, by tomorrow," Satyakam said.He said that the Delhi government is cognizant of the delay in receiving reports and has dealt with the said situation without losing time. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)