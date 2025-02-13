Bengaluru, February 13: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Tejasvi Surya completed a sortie on the HTT-40, India's fully indigenous Basic Trainer Aircraft, at the Aero Show on Thursday. Soon after his sortie, he reflected on the journey of the making of the HTT-40, saying that India has now moved on from scandals under UPA to self-reliance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi by developing its own fully indigenous Basic Trainer Aircraft.

The HTT-40, developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited for the Indian Air Force, is a fully aerobatic aircraft powered by a four-bladed turbo-prop engine. It is equipped with a state-of-the-art glass cockpit and the latest safety features, including a zero-zero ejection seat. It marks another significant step toward achieving greater self-reliance in defence and aviation, aligning with the Prime Minister's vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' by eliminating the dependency on foreign BTAs for pilot training. Aero India 2025: DRDO Unveils India’s First Indigenous VHS Surveillance Radar Designed To Detect Advanced Stealth Aircraft (See Pics).

Speaking after his sortie, MP Tejasvi Surya said, "The HTT-40 represents India's journey from scandal to self-reliance, from foreign dependency to Atmanirbharta." He highlighted how, in 2012, under the UPA government, India procured Swiss Pilatus trainer aircraft through a Rs 3,000 crore deal. However, the procurement process was later riddled with irregularities, leading to a CBI inquiry in 2019, which revealed the involvement of middlemen in the deal. Consequently, Pilatus was blacklisted, leaving India in urgent need of an indigenous training aircraft.

During this challenging period, HAL had been working on a domestic alternative. However, the indigenous program faced repeated setbacks. It was only in 2014, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and with then Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar's support, that HAL received the necessary funding and policy backing to revive the trainer aircraft project. Within 40 months, HAL successfully developed the HTT-40, proving India's ability to transition from import dependency to self-reliance in the aviation sector.

He added, "Flying the HTT-40 was an incredible experience. This aircraft is a testament to India's engineering excellence and a shining example of how, with the right policy and support, our scientists and engineers can achieve anything. "This achievement is dedicated to the late Shri Manohar Parrikar, whose vision for self-reliance in defence was instrumental in reviving the Indigenous trainer program," he further said. "The HTT-40 was first inaugurated by him under the guidance of PM Narendra Modi ji, and today, it stands as a symbol of India's transformation in defence manufacturing," said Surya. Aero India 2025: Adani Defence & Aerospace and DRDO Unveil Vehicle-Mounted Counter-Drone System.

The success of HTT-40 would not have been possible without the relentless efforts of HAL's chief designers, Suma Prakash and Ramanand, along with an entire team of engineers, scientists, and workers. "On behalf of the citizens of India, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to HAL and its workforce for this historic achievement. This is a win for our nation, and it showcases our ability to develop cutting-edge defence technology," Surya said.

With HAL now producing low-cost, high-performance combat aircraft, several nations, particularly from the Global South, are showing interest in acquiring Indian-made fighter jets. "India is not just securing its own defence needs but is also emerging as a global leader in aerospace technology. Many countries in the Global South will soon procure HAL-made combat aircraft, further strengthening India's position as a defence exporter," he added.

