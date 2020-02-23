Afghan National Arrested for Using Fake UK Visa in 2014: Police

New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) The Delhi Police on Sunday said it has arrested an Afghan national accused of using a fake UK visa in 2014 on his Indian passport which he had obtained in 2013 by allegedly using forged voter ID and other documents.

The District Investigation Unit (DIU) attached to the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on February 20, arrested Charan Singh Sachdeva, 48, also known as Karan Singh, six years after an FIR was lodged in connection with use of fake UK visa.

According to the police, in June 2014, 11 people, consisting of two families, had flown from IGI Airport to Moscow, Russia where they procured a UK visa from an agent and tried to travel to UK via Turkey.

However, in Turkey the immigration authorities found something suspicious with their visas and on July 4, 2014 they were deported back to India.

On arrival here, they were quizzed by the immigration authorities and the passengers revealed that they had procured the visa from an agent in Moscow, police said.

Thereafter, their passports were seized and were sent to the British High Commission for verification of the visas.

The High Commission in its report said the visas were forged and subsequently, an FIR was registered on July 22, 2014 against the passengers in question for the offences of cheating and impersonation under the IPC for using a fake visa, police said.

It said that during the investigation, passport verification reports from Regional Passport Offices in Jalandhar, Punjab and R K Puram here, where the passengers supposedly resided, were called for and ticket details were also obtained.

However, efforts to trace them were not successful, as none of the passengers in question were residing at the addresses given in their passports, police said and added that it also found that all of them were Afghan nationals who got Indian passports on the basis of forged Indian nationality documents.

Subsequently, a team of officers from DIU-IGI led by ACP (Crime/DIU) Sunil Kumar Singh, and under the overall supervision of DCP Sanjay Bhatia, was constituted.

Police said that on February 20, the team arrested Sachdeva and on being interrogated he stated he was an Afghan national and had obtained the Indian passport in 2013 by paying Rs five lakh to an agent for fake identity and Indian nationality documents.

"Investigation of the case is in progress and search for other co-accused is on," police said.

