Ahmedabad Toll Reaches 400, COVID-19 Cases Cross 6,000-mark

Ahmedabad, May 11 (PTI) Ahmedabad reported 268 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the total in the district to 6,086 on Monday, while the death toll reached 400 after 19 more patients succumbed here, a health department official said.

Also, a total 109 patients were discharged from hospitals here, taking the number of recovered people to 1,482, the official said.

With the rising number of coronavirus cases in the city, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation on Monday banned cash-on-delivery option for grocery and food items at homes after May 15,stating the novel coronavirus also spreads through currency notes.

