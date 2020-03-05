AIMIM Leader Waris Pathan to Appear Before Kalaburagi Police on Mar 8 for Controversial Remark

Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], Mar 5 (ANI): Kalaburagi Police has issued a second notice to AIMIM leader Waris Pathan, for his controversial remark, directing him to appear before the Investigation Officer on March 8 and give his statement.Earlier, Kalaburagi Police Commissioner MM Nagaraj said that the police had served notice to Pathan and asked him to appear on February 29 before Investigation Officer.On February 20, while addressing an anti-CAA rally at Kalaburagi, Pathan had said, "time has now come for us to unite and achieve freedom. Remember we are 15 crore but can dominate over 100 crores."However, Pathan later took back his words and had said he had not targeted any community but had spoken against members of some organisations."If any of my words have hurt someone, I take them back as I am a true Indian," he had said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)