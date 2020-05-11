Air India Flight Carrying 177 Passengers, 2 Infants from Kuala Lumpur Lands in Kochi

World. (File Image)

Kochi (Kerala) [India], May 11 (ANI): Air India evacuation flight from Kuala Lumpur with 177 passengers and 2 infants on board landed at Cochin International Airport on Sunday."Air India flight Express IX 683 carrying 177 passengers and 2 infants from Kuala Lumpur landed at Cochin International Airport," Public Relations Department, Kerala Government, said.Yesterday, an evacuation flight from Kuala Lumpur with 177 evacuees reached Trichy.The Government of India started operation Vande Bharat Mission to bring back around 14,800 stranded Indians from 12 countries on 64 AI flights.India began phased repatriation of its citizens stranded abroad during the coronavirus crisis from May 7. (ANI)

