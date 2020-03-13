Ajay Chautala Talks About JJP's Expansion

Panipat (Haryana), Mar 13 (PTI) Former MP Ajay Chautala authorised Jannayak Janta Party's state unit chief on Friday to bring all like-minded people on board for expansion of the party.

At a function organised at Israna in Panipat district on his 59th birthday, Chautala, indicted that the JJP party was eyeing to expand its footprint and urged it members to work hard to realise the dream of the party forming the government on its own in Haryana one day.

He is serving a jail term in connection with a teachers' recruitment scam in the state in 2000 and is currently out on parole.

Chautala, whose son and Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala floated the JJP in December 2018 after a vertical split in the Indian National Lok Dal, authorised party state president Nishan Singh to bring all like-minded people on board.

The JJP is a coalition partner of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Haryana government.

Invoking his late grandfather and former deputy prime minister, Chaudhary Devi Lal, he said service to the people was the duty of politicians.

Hitting out at the Congress, Ajay Chautala claimed that the Congress was going to be "finished" in the state as well as in the country in the time to come.

He alleged that the Congress denying re-nomination to senior leader Kumari Selja for the Rajya Sabha from Haryana reflects its "anti-Dalit mindset".

"The Congress uses the weaker sections only for its own interests," Chautala added.

Speaking on the occasion, Dushyant Chautala highlighted the important decisions taken by the BJP-JJP coalition government during four months of its rule so far.

On farmers in some parts of Haryana suffering damage to crops due to rain and hailstorm in February and March months, Dushyant said the deputy commissioners concerned had been instructed to assess the loss.

Dushyant Chautala said the government was seriously considering the JJP's pre-poll promise of reserving 75 per cent jobs in the private sector for the people of the state.

The deputy chief minister said the coalition government intended to remove all legal difficulties before bringing in a legislation in the assembly to avoid any future complications. PTI

