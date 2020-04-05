'All Goodwill is Lost': Jamie Carragher on Liverpool's Decision to Furlough Non-playing Staff

New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI): Former Liverpool star Jamie Carragher has criticised the club's decision to furlough some of their non-playing staff due to the coronavirus pandemic.His remarks came as Liverpool made the announcement on Saturday. However, the club clarified that the furloughed staff would continue to receive 100 per cent of their salaries.The club also said that they are holding talks with some players and senior staff regarding reduction in wages."Jurgen Klopp showed compassion for all at the start of this pandemic, senior players heavily involved in @premierleague players taking wage cuts. Then all that respect & goodwill is lost, poor this @LFC," Carragher tweeted.Before the suspension of the Premier League, Liverpool was looking to win the title as the side was on the top of the table with 82 points from 29 matches.On Friday, organisers of the Premier League said that the competition would only resume when it is absolutely safe to do so.It was acknowledged that the Premier League will not resume at the beginning of May - and that the 2019/20 season will only return when it is safe and appropriate to do so," Premier League said in a statement."The restart date is under constant review with all stakeholders, as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic develops and we work together through this very challenging time. The Premier League is working closely with the whole of professional football in this country, as well as with the Government, public agencies and other relevant stakeholders to ensure the game achieves a collaborative solution," the statement added. (ANI)

