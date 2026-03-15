Tehran [Iran], March 15 (ANI): The spokesman for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters has accused the United States and Israel of conducting a false-flag campaign using a rebranded version of Iran's Shahed-136 drone, known as "Lucas," state broadcaster Press TV reported on Sunday.

The official claimed these drones are being deployed against civilian infrastructure across the region to deliberately frame the Islamic Republic.

Also Read | Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for March 15.

In a formal statement, the spokesman suggested that after facing military challenges and failing to establish political alliances against Tehran, the enemy has turned to deceptive tactics.

The objective of these manoeuvres, according to the statement, is to "create doubt and accuse the Islamic Republic of Iran" while damaging ties between Tehran and its regional partners, Press TV noted.

Also Read | Seedance 2.0 Launch Suspended: China's ByteDance Halts Its AI Model Release Amid Major Copyright Disputes.

The spokesman highlighted several "suspicious attacks" occurring recently in neighbouring nations such as Turkey, Kuwait, and Iraq. He argued that Western media and hostile entities have inaccurately blamed Iranian forces for these incidents.

He further emphasised that Iran's military activities are highly disciplined and restricted to specific targets. "As the Islamic Republic of Iran has repeatedly announced, it only targets the objectives, centers, and interests of the United States and the Zionist regime, and assumes full responsibility for any location it targets by issuing an official statement," the spokesman asserted.

The statement, carried by Press TV, called for greater regional cooperation to neutralise these strategies. It noted: "It is essential that we trust one another and, by maintaining unity and cooperation, deter the aggressor enemy from these tricks and vicious behaviours."

The spokesman added that "the intelligent reactions of the authorities of the regional countries to these deceitful and vicious movements will thwart this conspiracy from the outset."

The report comes amid a backdrop of various drone strikes on residential areas and diplomatic sites throughout the conflict. Tehran has consistently maintained its innocence regarding hits on non-military targets.

Supporting this stance, the spokesman referenced a March 3 confirmation from the United Kingdom Ministry of Defence, which stated a drone striking the Royal Air Force Akrotiri base in Cyprus was not launched from Iran.

Furthermore, Press TV cited previous remarks by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who accused Israel of orchestrating drone strikes in Azerbaijan to sabotage Tehran's foreign relations. Similarly, Alireza Enayati, Iran's ambassador to Saudi Arabia, has denied involvement in an alleged strike on the US embassy in Riyadh.

The latest incident involved a strike on the Lanaz refinery in the Iraqi Kurdistan region on Saturday. Iranian military sources have stated the attack was not connected to Iran or its allies. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)