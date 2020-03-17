All National Camps Except Those Preparing for Olympics Postponed Due to COVID-19: Rijiju

New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) All national camps, except for those where athletes are preparing for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, were on Tuesday postponed until further order in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said the academic training at the National Centre of Excellence and Sports Auhtority of India Training Centres will also be suspended.

"Due to Covid-19, SAI has decided that: All National camps shall be postponed except for those where athletes are being trained as part of Olympics #Tokyo2020 preparation," Rijiju tweeted.

"Academic training in National Centre of Excellence & STCs shall be suspended till further order," he added.

