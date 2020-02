Alok Tewari Takes over as Chief Commissioner of Delhi Customs Zone

New Delhi [India], Feb 17 (ANI): Alok Tewari on Monday took over as Chief Commissioner, Delhi Customs Zone.A 1988 batch IRS (C&CE), Tewari has taken over upon transfer of OP Dadhich, Pr. Chief Commissioner."Alok Tewari, IRS (C&CE), 1988 batch takes over as Chief Commissioner, Delhi Customs Zone from today February 17, 2020 upon transfer of O P Dadhich, Pr. Chief Commissioner," read a post on the Twitter handle of Delhi Customs. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)