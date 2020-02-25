Amit Shah is Trying to Dislodge PM Modi from His Post, Says Bhupesh Baghel

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Feb 25 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah is trying to dislodge Prime Minister Narendra Modi from his post."The day United States President Donald Trump landed in India, Delhi saw violence. I have said it earlier and I repeat that the relationship between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah is not good," Baghel told reporters at an event here."After the abrogation of Article 370, 35A and promulgation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Prime Minister Modi said the National Register of Citizens (NRC) will not be implemented. But Amit Shah said that the government will not go back even one inch on the recent decisions. Who is speaking lies among the two? In reality, Amit Shah is trying to dislodge Prime Minister Modi from his post," he added.On the violence in Delhi, Baghel said: "The BJP does not want to resolve the problems but it wants to aggravate the issues and spread anarchy. This is what is happening in Delhi." (ANI)

