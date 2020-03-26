Amul's New Doodle Urges People to 'stay Healthy Not Hungry' Amid Lockdown

New Delhi [India], Mar 26 (ANI): With a message of 'Stay Healthy. Not Hungry,' dairy brand Amul on Thursday dedicated its new cartoon to the 21-day-long lockdown imposed in the country by the central government to curb the spread of coronavirus.The new doodle featured the Amul mascot standing in her balcony holding a slice of bread with butter spread on it.The mascot is seen standing in the balcony and peeping at the calm world outside as people remain in their houses to prevent the spread of the highly contagious virus."Stay Healthy. Not Hungry. Lockdown in bread," said the cartoon indicating the importance of eating healthy during the tough times.The cartoon was tweeted by Amul on Thursday with the caption, "#Amul Topical: On the 21 day nation-wide lockdown."Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a nationwide lockdown for a period of 21-days as a precautionary measure against the outbreak of COVID-19. (ANI)

