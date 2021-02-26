Ace filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, who is currently shooting for his upcoming directorial 'Anek' in the North East region of the country, shared a post on Friday explaining that filming the movie has been a tough experience for him. The 'Thappad' director took to his Instagram handle and shared a selfie of him with a sunburnt face, which he explained was the result of the forthcoming film's extensive shoot. Ayushmann Khurrana’s Anek To Release On September 17!

Captioning the picture, he wrote, "When your face is burnt like this you are halfway through the filming. #ANEK. Toughest so far." 'Anek', set to hit the big screens on September 17, marks Anubhav's second collaboration with actor Ayushmann Khurrana after the critically-acclaimed 2019 film 'Article 15'. Anek: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Look As Joshua From Anubhav Sinha’s Next Revealed!

Check Out Anubhav Sinha's Instagram Post Below:

Helmed by the 'Mulk' filmmaker, 'Anek' is being bankrolled by Anubhav and Bhushan Kumar under Benaras Media Works and T-Series.

