Angela Merkel in Quarantine After Meeting Virus-infected Doctor: German Govt

Berlin [Germany], Mar 23 (ANI): German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Sunday decided to quarantine herself after reports that a doctor, who had come in her contact, tested positive for COVID-19, the German government said in a statement."The Chancellor was informed after today's address to the press that the doctor who gave her a preventive vaccination on Friday ... was diagnosed positive for coronavirus. In this regard, the chancellor decided to immediately go under home quarantine. She will be regularly tested for coronavirus," the statement read, as quoted by Sputnik.According to Johns Hopkins University, the number of people affected by the coronavirus in Germany has reached 23,974 cases and the number of deaths has reached 92.Earlier in the day, the German government had announced tight measures regarding freedom of movement of citizens in the country due to the epidemiological (control of disease) situation.So far, the worldwide tally of the lethal coronavirus has reached 3,18,000 and over 13,700 people have died, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). (ANI)

