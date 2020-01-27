Ariana Grande Arrives All Dolled-up at Grammys Red Carpet

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 27 (ANI): Pop star singer Ariana Grande arrived all dolled up at the red carpet of 62nd Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Staples Centre stage.The '7-rings' singer donned a three-tiered blue-grey ballgown, sporting her signature high ponytail."The moment [Ariana] tried this on, she burst into tears and she was like, 'well, this is the dress then,'" E online quoted Grande's stylist Law Roach as saying.The 26-year-old singer has received two Grammy nods this year for her album ''Thank U, Next' and single '7-rings'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)