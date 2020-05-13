Arrested from Nicobar, Myanmarese Poachers Test Covid Negative

Port Blair, May 13 (PTI) Seven Myanmarese poachers, who were on quarantine after their arrest last month from Andaman and Nicobar Islands, were tested negative for novel coronavirus infection, an official said here on Wednesday.

The poachers were apprehended from a forest near Kakana village in Nicobar district of the archipelago on April 24.

They were then sent for institutional quarantine at Kamorta under police surveillance.

Their samples were sent to Port Blair for Covid-19 testing and the results were found to be negative, the official said.

They would soon be brought from Kamorta to Port Blair to initiate legal action against them.

Poachers from Myanmar sneak into the islands of Andaman and Nicobar and take away valuable fish and precious corals.

