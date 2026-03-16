Quetta [Pakistan], March 16 (ANI): The human rights organisation Paank has released its Monthly Human Rights Report for February 2026, documenting a series of serious violations across Balochistan and neighbouring regions.

According to the Paank report, the data highlights a continued pattern of enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and alleged torture carried out during the month.

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The Paank report states that 109 cases of enforced disappearances were recorded in February 2026, reflecting what it described as the systematic targeting of civilians in different districts. Several incidents were also reported outside Balochistan, including in Karachi in Sindh and Dera Ghazi Khan in Punjab. Districts such as Nushki, Hub, Quetta, Gwadar, Panjgur and Kech reported multiple cases of disappearances and illegal detentions.

According to the Paank report, 41 individuals who had previously been detained were later released, but many reportedly suffered severe mental and physical torture during custody. The organisation said these releases indicate the continued use of coercive interrogation methods and arbitrary detention practices.

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The Paank report further documented 50 cases of extrajudicial killings during February, underscoring what it described as the deadly consequences of unchecked state power in the region. The organisation alleged that Pakistani security forces were involved in detentions and killings carried out without due legal process, contributing to a climate of fear and impunity.

Among the cases highlighted in the Paank report is that of Karim Jan, a driver from Turbat who was reportedly forcibly disappeared in January and later found dead in Kech district on February 1. Another case cited is Yasir Lehri, a tailor from Mastung who was allegedly killed by security forces on February 2, with his body reportedly not returned to his family.

The report also mentioned the deaths of individuals, including Jasim Baloch, Bakhshi Baloch, Balach Baloch, and Hassan Basri, whose killings were attributed to shootings or alleged custodial actions by security forces or state-linked groups.

Overall, the Paank report warned that the human rights situation in Balochistan continues to deteriorate, stressing the need for independent investigations, accountability mechanisms, and international monitoring to address enforced disappearances, torture, and extrajudicial killings in the region. (ANI)

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