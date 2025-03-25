Popular singer Neha Kakkar faced backlash after she allegedly arrived three hours late for her concert in Melbourne. As the crowd grew restless, Neha broke down on stage and apologised to the audience. Neha Kakkar Breaks Down on Stage at Melbourne Concert After Arriving 3 Hours Late; Angry Crowd Tells Her To ‘Go Back’ in Viral Video – WATCH.

Now, amid the backlash, her brother, singer and composer Tony Kakkar, seems to have come to her defense. On Tuesday, Tony took to his Instagram account to share a statement that read, "Suppose I invite you to my city for an event and take full responsibility for all arrangements--booking your hotel, car, airport pickup, and tickets. Now, imagine you arrive only to find that nothing has been booked. No car at the airport, no hotel reservation, and no tickets. In that situation, who is to blame?"

Tony Kakkar Shares Cryptic Post on Instagram Defending Sister Neha Kakkar

Another One of Tony Kakkar’s Cryptic Posts

In another post, the singer simply wrote, "Artist maryada mein rahe, aur janta? (An artist should remain within their limits, but what about the public?)."

Meanwhile, videos that are now going viral on social media show Neha in tears as she apologised to the audience. The singer can also be seen assuring the fuming crowd that she would make up for the lost time.

"You have been sweet and patient, waiting for so long. I hate it. I have never made anyone wait in my entire life," Neha said. "I was so worried about what would happen. It means a lot to me. I'll always remember this evening. Since you have taken out your precious time for me, I will make you all dance," she added."