New Delhi, February 23: Aam Aadmi Party national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, on Sunday congratulated former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi for being elected as the Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly. "I congratulate Atishi ji for being elected as Leader of AAP in the House. AAP will play the role of constructive opposition in the interest of people of Delhi," Kejriwal said.

Atishi was chosen as the Leader of the Opposition at a meeting of AAP MLAs in Delhi. Senior AAP leader Gopal Rai made the announcement at a press briefing after the meeting. "In the legislative party meeting today, it has been unanimously decided that Atishi will be the leader of the opposition in the Delhi Assembly. In challenging times, Atishi has served the people of Delhi as the CM. AAP will fulfil the responsibility of a healthy opposition," Gopal Rai said. AAP Names Atishi as Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly, Gopal Rai Confirms (Watch Video).

Atishi thanked AAP supremo Kejriwal and party MLAs for entrusting her with the responsibility. Speaking at the press conference, she said AAP would ensure that the BJP government in Delhi fulfills the promises it made to the people, especially to women. She pointed out that the promised financial assistance of Rs 2,500 for women was not passed in the first cabinet meeting under the new Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

"People of Delhi have selected AAP as the opposition and a strong opposition knows how to raise people's voice in the assembly, AAP will fulfil that responsibility. BJP has made many promises and the basis of them, people have given their mandate to BJP. AAP will make sure those promises are fulfilled," Atishi said. She added, "The most important promise that PM Modi himself made was that the scheme to provide Rs 2500 to women would be passed on the first cabinet meeting. The first cabinet meeting has happened but the scheme was not implemented. AAP's responsibility is to hold BJP accountable, and we promise to Delhi's women that we will make sure that women receive Rs 2500." ‘AAP Destroyed Delhi During Its Tenure’: BJP Leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa Alleges ‘Arvind Kejriwal-Led Party Did Not Give Any Ministerial Position to Sikh’.

AAP faced a major defeat in the recent Delhi Assembly election, winning only 22 out of 70 seats, while the BJP secured 48 seats.

