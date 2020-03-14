Ashok Gehlot Accuses BJP of Horse-trading, Keeping Congress MLAs as Hostages

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Mar 14 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday accused the BJP of political horse-trading and said that that the Madhya Pradesh MLAs, belonging to the Congress party, have been forcibly kept in Bengaluru and are not allowed to meet anyone. "Horse trading is being carried out shamelessly. Is there any democracy left? They (BJP) started horse-trading from Karnataka then in Madhya Pradesh," Gehlot told ANI. "MLAs have been held hostage in Bengaluru and they are not allowed to meet anyone. An MLA's father who came to meet was also not allowed, everything is happening before the media," he added. Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Friday held a discussion with Governor Lalji Tandon amid the political turmoil, created by the resignation of Congress heavyweight leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and 22 legislators. (ANI)

