Assam MPs Pledge Financial Support for Treatment of COVID-19 Patients

Guwahati, Mar 26 (PTI) A number of Assam MPs on Thursday came forward to extend financial help for setting up medical facilities to take care of COVID-19 patients.

Badruddin Ajmal of the AIUDF, Bhubaneswar Kalita of the BJP and Congress' Pradyut Bordoloi and Abdul Khaleque have announced contributions totalling Rs 4 crore.

Ajmal, AIUDF's Lok Sabha MP from Dhubri, said he would donate Rs 1.50 crore to the state government, while Kalita -- BJP's newly-elected Rajya Sabha MP, who is yet to take oath -- pledged Rs 1 crore.

Kalita also said he would donate an additional Rs 10 lakh from his personal account to set up an ICU facility at the Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital here.

Congress Lok Sabha MP Bordoloi (Nagaon) and Khaleque (Barpeta) announced donations of Rs 1 crore and Rs 50 lakh, respectively, to the Assam government.

Assam has not reported any coronavirus positive case thus far.

