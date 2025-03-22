By Shivani Sharma

New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI): Aston Martin launched its highly anticipated Vanquish in India, and Greg Adams, the company's president (Asia Pacific), expressed his enthusiasm. He highlighted the growing interest of Indian expatriates who are returning to India after achieving success abroad, bringing with them both their wealth and international experiences.

"So many of our clients have experience around the world, expatriates who have gone abroad, done well, and now are coming back to India because they realize that the future is in India, and the experience that they have put together, the wealth, in fact, that they put together is something they can bring back and reinvest into India itself," Adams said at the launch event.

He said the SUV market is promising for the brand in India.

"The SUV market itself is of particular interest. Our competition has done very well, and we know that. I do think that our partners here also understand that in working with them, we are able to actually show them how good our offering is in SUV," he said.

Reflecting on the brand's growth in India, Adams revealed that Aston Martin sold 21 cars in India last year and is aiming for a more successful year ahead.

He expressed confidence in the local partnership. "I would say that my interest right now honestly is there with India. It's been there, I've been with the company for about three-plus years," he said.

Adams emphasized the importance of understanding local market dynamics including changing economic conditions.

"As you know, the market at the very high end is probably on a 5 per cent growth pace annually, and I think that it's big enough now and will continue to be big enough in the future," he said.

The luxury British sports car manufacturer also has a strong base of Indian clients globally, particularly in the UK, Europe, the United States, and even Southeast Asia, which further fuels its aspirations for the Indian market.

"Even there where I live, there are many Indian CEOs of Japanese companies that I spend time with... who would love to go back and take their experience and bring it back to Mother India," Adams said.

Aston Martin's expansion strategy includes its offerings in the Southeast Asian market, which covers India, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, and Cambodia.

According to Adams, this market is dynamic, and understanding the distinct needs and regulations of each country is crucial for success.

Speaking about Aston Martin's current line-up, Adams highlighted brand's four core models: the Vanquish, DB12, Vantage sports cars, and the DBX707, which he described as "the sports car of SUVs." He emphasized that the DBX707, developed entirely in-house, exemplifies the brand's unique personality and cutting-edge technology.

"The accolades are wonderful from around the world, and from 2025, we've been able to offer an upgraded interior and entertainment system, which is pure technology, touch panel," he added. (ANI)

