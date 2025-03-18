New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI): In an initiative to empower women drivers and enhance their off-road driving skills, Mahindra Adventures organized the "Women with Drive - Sands of Fury" event in Rajasthan.

The event provided an adrenaline-filled experience, combining adventure, skill-building, and luxury for 19 women participants from across India.

The journey kicked off in Jodhpur, where the participants were handed Mahindra XUV700 SUVs, each shared between two drivers.

From there, they embarked on a thrilling road trip to Jaisalmer, traversing vast desert landscapes and rugged terrains. The event aimed to boost confidence among women drivers by allowing them to take on challenging road conditions while enjoying the scenic beauty of Rajasthan.

Upon reaching Jaisalmer, the participants received specialized training in dune bashing at the iconic Sam Sand Dunes. This session gave them hands-on experience in extreme off-roading, where they got behind the wheel of the powerful Mahindra Thar SUVs.

Under the guidance of professional trainers, they learned advanced driving techniques to maneuver through the golden dunes, an experience that tested both skill and endurance.

Renowned actor, adventurer, and automobile enthusiast Gul Panag, who actively participated in the event, described it as a seamless blend of thrill and indulgence.

Sharing her excitement, she said, "Our Desert Adventure Glamping Weekend "Sands of Fury" was the perfect blend of luxury and adventure, allowing participants to immerse themselves in the stunning beauty of the desert while enjoying all the comforts of a high-end retreat."

She further added, "It was the ideal escape for those seeking an unforgettable experience, featuring curated activities such as rifle and pistol shooting, stargazing, exhilarating outdoor adventures, and the relaxation of luxury camping under the stars."

The event was not just about driving but also about fostering camaraderie, empowerment, and a love for adventure among women.

The participants engaged in various outdoor activities, allowing them to push their limits while soaking in the majestic desert ambiance.

This isn't the first time Mahindra Adventures has taken steps to encourage women drivers. From August 13 to 22, 2023, the company organized the Authentic Zanskar Escape (Women With Drive) - an all-women expedition. That event took participants on a breathtaking journey through the challenging terrains of Zanskar, providing them with the ultimate off-roading experience in extreme conditions.

Through initiatives like Sands of Fury and the Zanskar Escape, Mahindra Adventures continues to redefine adventure driving for women in India, breaking stereotypes and creating opportunities for women to explore the thrill of off-road driving.

The growing participation in these events reflects an increasing enthusiasm among women for adventure travel, proving that passion for automobiles and exploration knows no boundaries. (ANI)

