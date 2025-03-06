New Delhi, March 6: Volkswagen India is set to introduce two globally renowned models, the Golf GTI and the Tiguan R-Line, marking a significant expansion of its premium portfolio in the Indian market. Ashish Gupta, Brand Director of Volkswagen India, confirmed the much-anticipated launches, stating, "We are bringing two global iconic products. The first is the Golf GTI, which is coming to India for the first time. It is not just any Golf--it is the GTI, an absolute icon that excites enthusiasts at just the mention of its name. It will be officially launched in India as early as Q2."

The Volkswagen Golf GTI, known for its performance-oriented engineering and dynamic driving experience, has a legacy of setting benchmarks in the hot hatch segment globally. With its debut in India, Volkswagen aims to cater to driving enthusiasts who seek a blend of power, agility, and everyday usability. In addition to the Golf GTI, Volkswagen is also bringing in the Tiguan R-Line, an upgraded version of its flagship SUV.

Gupta elaborated, "The second global iconic product we are introducing is the all-new R-Line of the Tiguan. This is not just an ordinary successor but a fully loaded version based on the third-generation Tiguan, built on the MQB Evo platform. It is a class-breaking product, and we are excited to introduce it to the Indian market in Q2."

The Tiguan R-Line is expected to offer enhanced performance, premium features, and advanced technology, making it a standout in the SUV segment. With these launches, Volkswagen India is reinforcing its commitment to bringing cutting-edge global products to Indian customers, combining performance with practicality. The official launch dates and pricing details for both models are expected to be announced soon, with Volkswagen gearing up to create excitement among car enthusiasts across the country.

