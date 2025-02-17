Director Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine As Light' failed to fetch an award at the 78th edition of BAFTA. All We Imagine As Light, which was nominated for Best Film Not in the English Language category, lost to France's Emilia Perez. BAFTA Awards 2025 Winners: ‘Conclave’ Wins Best Film; Adrien Brody, Mikey Madison, Kieran Culkin and Zoe Saldaña Grab Acting Honours at 78th British Academy Film Awards – See Full List.

This was the third major upset for Kapadia and India, as the film also did not win any awards at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards earlier this year.

Despite the loss, All We Imagine As Light has garnered significant recognition, making waves in the international film industry. It became the first Indian film to win the prestigious Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival in 2024.

The film stars Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, and Chhaya Kadam and tells the poignant tale of a troubled nurse and her young roommate confronting their desires during a trip to a beach town. BAFTA Awards 2025 Winners: Payal Kapadia’s ‘All We Imagine As Light’ Loses to ‘Emilia Pérez’ in Best Film Not in English Category.

