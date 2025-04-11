Baisakhi, also known as Vaisakhi is the annual Punjabi festival that celebrates the first day of Vaisakh month. Baisakhi 2025 will be celebrated on April 14. The annual observance is an important community festival that brings together people from all crosses of life. Also known as the Sikh New Year, the essence of the Vaisakhi celebration is to welcome the spring season and celebrate this new beginning. On the occasion of Vaisakhi, people often share Happy Baisakhi 2025 wishes and messages, Sikh New Year 2025 greetings, Happy Vaisakhi images and HD wallpapers, Happy Sikh New pictures and quotes with family and friends.

Every year, on Vaisakhi, people celebrate the spring harvest and welcome the new season with a lot of excitement and valour. The commemoration also marks the anniversary of when the tenth and last guru of Sikhism, Shri Guru Gobind Singh ji established the Khalsa in 1699. The celebration of Vaisakhi is an important observance across Punjab and is marked by people dressing up in colourful clothing, making delicious feasts using the fresh harvest and celebrating with song and dance festivals.

As we prepare to enter the new year, filled with hope, happiness and excitement, here are some Happy Baisakhi 2025 wishes and messages, Sikh New Year 2025 greetings, Happy Vaisakhi images and HD wallpapers, Happy Sikh New pictures and quotes to spread the festive cheer and celebrate the spirit of Punjab's harvest festival.

Baisakhi Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Cheerful Spirit of Baisakhi Fill Your Heart With Joy and Positivity. Have a Wonderful Celebration!

Baisakhi Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sending You Warm Wishes on the Auspicious Occasion of Baisakhi. May This Day Bring You Endless Blessings.

Baisakhi Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Baisakhi! May This Festival Mark the Beginning of a Prosperous Year Ahead.

Baisakhi Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Divine Blessings of Waheguru Shower Upon You on This Baisakhi and Always. Have a Blessed Day!

Baisakhi Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You and Your Family a Harvest of Happiness and a Season Filled With Prosperity. Happy Baisakhi!

It is interesting to note that Vaisakhi is one of the few festivals that is celebrated across India in different shapes and forms. Every year, the celebration of the springtime festival is marked by people across India by different sects of people using different names. It is essentially celebrating the arrival of spring seasons and is often seens as the beginning of a New Year according to various Hindu lunisolar calendars.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 11, 2025 11:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).