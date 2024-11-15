On November 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his admiration for the spectacular Dev Diwali celebrations in Varanasi, describing the city as "mind-blowing." Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, "This grand form of Baba Vishwanath's city Kashi, glittering with millions of diyas on Dev Deepawali, is mind-blowing. My best wishes to all those who witnessed this holy occasion associated with the tradition of Deepdaan. I wish that this divine light spread all around on the banks of Maa Ganga illuminates everyone's life with happiness, peace, prosperity and good health." Dev Diwali 2024 Wishes and Greetings: Share Happy Dev Deepawali Messages With These HD Images and Wallpapers To Celebrate the Festival.

PM Narendra Modi Hails Kashi's Dev Diwali Glow as 'Mind-Blowing'

देव दीपावली पर लाखों दीयों से जगमग बाबा विश्वनाथ की नगरी काशी का यह भव्य स्वरूप मन को मोह लेने वाला है। दीपदान की परंपरा से जुड़े इस पावन अवसर का साक्षी बने सभी लोगों को मेरी बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं। मेरी कामना है कि मां गंगा के तट पर चारों ओर फैली ये दिव्य ज्योति हर किसी के जीवन को… pic.twitter.com/uDb2k3vKrT — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 15, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)