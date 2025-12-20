Dhaka, December 20: The funeral prayer service for Sharif Osman Hadi recently concluded in Bangladesh. The prayer service drew a large crowd to pray for the Inqilab Moncho convenor. In accordance with the family's wishes, Hadi was buried beside the grave of national poet Kazi Nazrul Islam. From early morning, mourners arrived in groups at Manik Mia Avenue and soon the thoroughfare in front of Parliament was filled with people. Some in the crowd draped themselves in the national flag while others chanted slogans demanding justice for Hadi's killing.

Saturday is being observed as a day of state mourning following Hadi's death, with national flags flown at half-mast and special prayers held at places of worship. It was also a day of relative calm in the capital after two days of protests by supporters of the Inqilab Moncho. Ahead of his funeral prayers, the Bangladesh Guard Border and police had been deployed at the Parliament building and other key locations across Dhaka, as reported by BDNews24. Sharif Osman Hadi Murder Internal Hit? Indian Agencies Flag Bid To Stoke Anti-India Sentiments in Bangladesh, Delay Elections.

As per the instructions of the Inqilab Moncho only the national flag of Bangladesh was displayed at the funeral prayer service. Hadi, had announced plans to run as an independent for the Dhaka-8 seat in the upcoming election, was shot at close range on Dec 12 while travelling by rickshaw in the capital's Bijoynagar area. Police said two assailants arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire before fleeing the scene, BDNews24 reported. His death sparked protests and unrest across Bangladesh, prompting heightened security measures. Bangladesh Unrest: Family Demands Shahbagh Memorial for Slain Activist Sharif Osman Hadi Amid Violence.

According to BDNews24, the National Cyber Security Agency has called on the public to report social media posts that promote terrorism or incite violence amid heightened concerns over online content linked to unrest.

In a statement issued on Saturday, BDNews24 mentioned that the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications said such posts could be reported directly via WhatsApp and email. Officials said complaints received would be initially reviewed by the National Cyber Security Agency before being forwarded to social media platforms through the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC), it further reported.

