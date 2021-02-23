American screenwriter and television producer Ronald D. Moore has teamed up with Disney Plus to bring the world of Disney's Magic Kingdom to the OTT platform. According to Variety, Moore, who is developing multiple TV projects for the streaming service is ready to bring the characters from its theme parks and classic films to life in a new manner. The first of these projects will be 'The Society of Explorers and Adventurers,' which Moore will write and executively produce. Gina Carano Addresses The Mandalorian Firing, Says She Was ‘Bullied’ by Disney (Watch Video).

Moore is also said to be working in close collaboration with the Disney Imagineering Team on other projects that would be the first part of a universe similar to Marvel but set in the Magic Kingdom. Moore would oversee the entire franchise. Maril Davis and Ben McGinnis of Moore's Tall Ship Productions are also involved in all the projects. The news of this development comes shortly after it was reported that a lucrative, multi-year overall deal with 20th Television has been signed by Moore. 20th Television is now a part of Walt Disney Television. Cruella Trailer: Emma Stone Makes for a Menacing Disney Villain No Dalmatian May Want to Mess With (Watch Video).

Moore, who himself is an avid Disney fan, is said to have passed on offers from multiple studios in order to work with the company. Earlier it was announced that he and Jon M. Chu are developing a 'Swiss Family Robinson' series for Disney Plus. His most recent projects are the alternative history space race drama 'For All Mankind' at Apple and 'Outlander' at Starz. He is also widely known for his past work within the 'Star Trek' universe as well as for developing the highly regarded reboot of 'Battlestar Galactica' for Syfy.

As per Variety, the news of this potential Magic Kingdom TV universe comes as Disney has gone full steam on building out such franchises based on their own IP. The streaming giant has already begun rolling out shows set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the launch of 'WandaVision', with 'Falcon and the Winter Soldier' on deck for March.

