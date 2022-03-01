Actor Benedict Cumberbatch paid tribute to his late sister Tracy Peacock while being honoured with the Hollywood Walk of Fame star. "I want to mention my sister who we lost last year. She would have loved this. She was unbelievably loyal, supportive, and she would have loved the glitz and the oddness and the glamour. She would have just been laughing nonstop all the way through, and probably crying," he said. Benedict Cumberbatch Attends Wimbledon 2021 in Light Blue Suit, Sends Fashion Lovers Into A Tizzy (View Pics and Video).

Benedict's sister passed away last year due to cancer, Variety reported.Remembering her on his special day, he further said, "I hope somewhere up there, where the real stars shine, you're looking down on this moment now. I'm sure you are. We miss you so much.

You remain such a good and wonderful person to have had in our lives."Benedict received his Hollywood Walk of Fame star on Monday in the presence of his wife Sophie Hunter.

