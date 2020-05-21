Maharashtra Police Warn People to Beware of Fake Websites of Global Pen Brand

Representational Image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Mumbai, May 21: The Cyber Cell of Maharashtra police has warned people not to fall prey to a racket which installs malware on mobile phones and steals data through links to fake websites of a global pen brand.

Since lockdown for coronavirus began, the Cyber Cell is keeping a close watch on any new modus operandi adopted by online fraudsters, said a police official on Thursday. The cell has come across five fake websites of the pen brand, he said.

Fraudsters send links to these websites through WhatsApp and text messages, saying that these sites are offering heavy discounts on the merchandise of the brand.

Once the user visits the site, the malware gets activated and can steal information such as card details, passwords and information about Internet bank accounts, the official said. People should not click on such links, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)