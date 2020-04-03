BH=-VIRUS-POSITIVE One More Tests Positive for COVID-19 in Bihar, Total Number Reaches 30

Patna, Apr 3 (PTI) A 35-year-old man, with a travel history to Bahrain, tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, taking the total number of persons afflicted by the dreaded coronavirus in Bihar to 30, a top official said.

Principal Secretary, Health, Sanjay Kumar said the patient hails from Siwan district and had returned from the west Asian country on March 21 last.

The state now has a total of 26 active cases, as three patients, including a woman, have recovered while one has died.

A district-wide break up shows Munger to be the worst affected with seven cases, including the deceased who breathed his last at AIIMS, Patna on March 21.

Siwan becomes the second worst affected upon the latest COVID-19 positive case emerging from the district, which takes the total number there to six.

Other affected districts include Patna (05), followed by Gaya (04), Gopalganj (03), Nalanda (02) and Lakhisarai, Saran and Begusarai (one each).

At least 11 persons, in Patna, Munger and Lakhisarai districts, caught the contagion from the deceased patient. These include neighbours and close relatives besides staff members of private hospitals where he was admitted before finally being admitted to AIIMS, Patna.

