After seeing contestant Tejasswi Prakash speaking to host Salman Khan in a rude tone in the latest episode of 'Bigg Boss 15', Gauahar Khan, who won the seventh season of the reality TV show, has shared a piece of advice for the former. Taking to Twitter, Gauahar spoke about how someone's way of talking plays a crucial role in emerging him/her as a winner. Bigg Boss 15: Anusha Dandekar Pens A Sarcastic Caption As She Talks About Her Entry In BB House (Watch Video).

"Aapke baat karne ke tareeke se aap jung jeet sakte hain ,,,, aur jeeti hui baazi haar sakte hain .. #TejasswiPrakash cute hona ka matlab badtameezi nahi hoti ! #bb15," she tweeted. For the unversed, during the 'Sunday Ka Vaar' episode, Salman lost his temper when Tejasswi interrupted him while he was talking to another contestant Umar Riaz. Basically, he did not like the way Tejasswi spoke to him. Bigg Boss 15: Donal Bisht On Why She Agreed for the Show, Host Salman Khan, Her Gameplay and More (LatestLY Exclusive).

Check Out Gauahar Khan's Tweet Below:

Aapke baat karne ke tareeke se aap jung jeet sakte hain ,,,, aur jeeti hui baazi haar sakte hain .. #TejasswiPrakash cute hona ka matlab badtameezi nahi hoti ! #bb15 — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) October 31, 2021

" ...why are you talking to me like this? Don't have this thing with me madam," Salman told Tejasswi. The ongoing season of 'Bigg Boss' also features Karan Kundrra, Jay Bhanushali, Shamita Shetty, Vishal Kotian, Simba Nagpal, Miesha Iyer, Ieshaan Sehgaal, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, and Afsana Khan.

