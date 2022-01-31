Shamita Shetty has been receiving immense appreciation and praise for her stint in 'Bigg Boss 15'. Her beau and actor Raqesh Bapat also took to social media to shower her with love. He shared an adorable picture with Shamita which was clicked post the 'Bigg Boss 15' grand finale. Alongside the image, Raqesh penned a heartfelt note in which he talked about how he is proud of Shamita's journey on the reality show. Bigg Boss 15: Pratik Sehajpal Thanks Everyone For All The Support, Netizens Say He’s The Real Winner Of The Show (Watch Video).

"Learning, Un learning and learning again is a circle of our existence where Victory is subjective but Growth is certain. You experienced, you learnt, you evolved and you won almost everyone's heart. I am so proud of you @shamitashetty_official. #ShaRa," he wrote.

Check Out Raqesh Bapat's Instagram Post Below:

For the unversed, Shamita was in the top 5 of 'Bigg Boss 15' and took the fourth spot. She met and fell in love with Raqesh in 'Bigg Boss OTT'.

