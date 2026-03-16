Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 16 (ANI): Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has entered into a binding long-term Supply and Purchase Agreement (SPA) with Samsung C&T Corporation, South Korea, for the supply of Green Ammonia over a 15-year period commencing in the second half of FY2029.

According to a press release shared by Reliance Industries, "The SPA, valued at more than USD 3 billion, is one of the largest binding long-term Green Ammonia off-take agreements globally."

Also Read | Benjamin Netanyahu Posts New Video With Civilians As Death Rumours Refuse To Die Down.

The agreement sets a new benchmark in the global energy landscape, with India emerging as an exporter of green fuels produced through an end-to-end value chain anchored in the country, including the domestic manufacturing of critical clean-energy equipment, aligned with India's National Green Hydrogen Mission (NGHM).

RIL is developing a fully integrated New Energy platform spanning renewable energy, energy storage, green hydrogen, and downstream green fuels and chemicals, supported by in-house manufacturing of critical clean-energy technologies, stated the release.

Also Read | Ducati Desmo450 MX Price, Specifications and Features.

A central pillar of RIL's New Energy ecosystem is the indigenisation of critical clean-energy technologies in India, including Solar modules, Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), and Electrolyser systems, in line with the Government of India's vision for self-reliance and domestic manufacturing leadership.

By integrating these capabilities within a single ecosystem, RIL aims to deliver green energy solutions that are competitive, scalable, and reliable for global markets while strengthening India's industrial base.

The agreement with Samsung C&T is the first in a series of long-term offtake partnerships supporting the scale-up of RIL's New Energy platform.

Anant Ambani, Executive Director, Reliance Industries Limited, said, "We are proud to partner with Samsung C&T to supply green ammonia that is cost-competitive and reliable. This partnership marks an important step in India's clean-energy journey."

"RIL's New Energy initiative aims not only to advance the energy transition but also to build a strong industrial platform for India by integrating India's renewable resources with the country's manufacturing leadership, world-class talent and innovation to produce value-added green fuels and chemicals at scale. At the heart of this vision is our commitment to indigenising the critical technologies of the energy transition -- Solar, Battery Energy Storage Systems, and Electrolysers -- under a strong Make-in-India framework," he further said.

"Partnerships such as this will help scale our green hydrogen ecosystem and gigafactories, while contributing to India's ambition of becoming a global hub for green hydrogen and its derivatives," he added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)