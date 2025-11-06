New Delhi [India], November 6 (ANI): Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on Thursday directed the Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) to take immediate action after supporters of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) allegedly surrounded the convoy of BJP candidate Vijay Kumar Sinha in Khoriari village, hurling stones and cow dung while chanting slogans of "Murdabad."

According to ECI, no one will be allowed to take the law into their own hands. Strict action will be taken against the miscreants. CEC Gyanesh Kumar has directed the DGP of Bihar to take immediate action. All voters are requested to cast their votes without any kind of fear in their respective booths.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister and BJP candidate from Lakhisarai constituency, Vijay Kumar Sinha car was attacked by people, who hurled slippers and chanted "Murdabad".

Speaking to ANI, Sinha said, "These are the goons of RJD. Satta mein aa rahi hai NDA isliye inke chhati pe bulldozer chalega. The goons are not letting me visit the village. Vijay Sinha is going to win...They turned away my polling agent and did not let him vote...Look at their hooliganism...This is 404 and 405 booth numbers of Khoriari village."

Sinha said that his car was surrounded by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supporters who pelted stones and cow dung and chanted "Murdabad" as he visited Khoriari village in his constituency.

Soon after the incident, the Deputy CM spoke to the Superintendent of Police (SP) on the phone following the incident. Police personnel are present at the spot.

Meanwhile, voting for the first phase of the 2025 assembly elections in Bihar began today at 7:00 am across 121 constituencies in 18 districts of the state, covering approximately 3.75 crore electors and 243 seats.

Polling will conclude at 6 pm, and due to security considerations, polling time has been curtailed to 5 pm in some constituencies.

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, polling took place in three phases. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured 125 seats, while the opposition Mahagathbandhan (MGB) won 110. Among the major parties, the Janata Dal (United) bagged 43 seats and the Congress 19.

The JD(U) had contested 115 constituencies and the BJP 110, whereas the RJD contested 144 seats and the Congress 70. (ANI)

