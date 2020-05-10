Bihar Reports 16 New COVID-19 Cases

Patna (Bihar) [India], May 10 (ANI): As many as 16 more cases of coronavirus has been reported in Bihar on Saturday, according to a statement issued by the state government."With 16 new COVID-19 cases, the total number of positive cases in the state has mounted to 611," read the statement.As per the latest update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases stands at 59,662, of which 39,834 are active cases, 17,847 cured/discharged/migrated and 1,981 deaths. (ANI)

