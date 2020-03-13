BJD Member Demands Installation of Thermal Imagers in Parliament

New Delhi [India], Mar 13 (ANI): BJD member Pinaki Misra on Thursday made a suggestion in Lok Sabha to install thermal imagers in Parliament as part of measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.Misra made the suggestion when Health Minister Harsh Vardhan was responding to questions of members related to the spread of disease and informing about the steps taken by the government."What is the price of thermal imager? If it is not very expensive, then install it in parliament," Misra said.He also said that 23 MPs have been infected by coronavirus in Iran. "Install thermal imagers here," he added.BSP member Ritesh Pandey said that a thermal imager should be installed at Lucknow airport. (ANI)

