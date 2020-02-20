BJP Accuses Odisha Govt of Failing to Address Unemployment Problem

Bhubaneswar, Feb 20 (PTI) Opposition BJP on Thursday raised unemployment issue both inside the Odisha Assembly and outside, accusing the BJD government of failing to meet aspirations of the youths in the state.

Leader of opposition Pradipta Kumar Naik of BJP alleged, in the House, that the state government has not been serious to address the unemployment problem.

"The government has so far given employment to only 26,000 youths as against 22.57 lakh applicants registered with the employment exchange offices," Naik said.

If the government cannot give employment to the youths, what is the point of spending around Rs 55 crore in the name of holding job fairs, Naik asked.

Outside the Assembly, the youth wing of the BJP held a demonstration and begged for jobs on the streets.

Senior BJD MLA and former minister Debi Prasad Mishra said, "The number of jobs in the government secor has come down. The state government has been trying to create employment opportunities for youths in the private sector and also through self-employment by imparting skills."

Congress Legislature Party leader Narasingha Mishra blamed both the BJP-led government at the Centre and the BJD dispensation in the state for the unemployment problem.

"What has Prime Minister Narendra Modi done for the youths. He had promised two crore jobs every year in 2014. How many youths were given jobs," Mishra said, adding that the state government also failed to create enough employment opportunities.

