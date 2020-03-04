BMC Sets Up Its Own Coronavirus Testing Facility in Mumbai

Mumbai, Mar 4 (PTI) The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has set up its own coronavirus testing facility at its Kasturba Hospital here, an official said on Wednesday.

Suresh Kakani, additional commissioner, BMC, said earlier swab samples of suspected patients were sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) at Pune, but now tests are being carried out at the Kasturba Hospital for the past couple of weeks.

"At a time 90 samples can be tested at the laboratory and reports are available within four or five hours," he said.

According to the BMC administration, to date its officials have screened almost 66,000 passengers at the Mumbai airport, and of them, 62 suspected patients were admitted to Kasturba hospital. All of them tested negative and discharged.

"There is no reason for panic because whosoever is travelling from abroad, especially from travel-banned countries, we are checking them at the airport itself," said Kakani.

The BMC has identified four hospitals for creating more isolation facilities if needed, and at least 25 to 100 beds can be added at these hospitals.

Presently only Kastubra Hospital has an isolation facility with 28 beds. The number of beds can be increased if required.

Kakani also said that 4,000 masks and the same number of protective gear kits are available at civic hospitals.

At present the BMC administration is focusing on the screening of air travelers and not on the rail and road travelers, because the coronavirus has come to the country only through air travelers so far, he said.

