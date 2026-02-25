Hobart [Australia], February 25 (ANI): After an intense 1-1 draw in regulation time, India concluded their Hobart leg of the FIH Men's Pro League 2025-26 on a positive note, with a 3-1 shootout win against Australia to collect the bonus point.

Shilanand Lakra (51') was the goalscorer for India, while Captain Jeremy Hayward (49') scored the goal for Australia, according to a release.

In the shootout, Shilanand Lakra, Maninder Singh and Vishnukant Singh successfully converted their chances while young goalkeeper Mohith Honnenahalli Shashikumar made crucial saves for India.

The match began with an extremely tight contest between the two sides in the first quarter. While Australia were dominating in possession, India were resilient with their defence and attacked well on the counter. India's goalkeeper Mohith Honnenahalli Shashikumar made a couple of crucial saves to protect his goal early on.

India won the first penalty corner of the evening in the 11th minute; however, Amandeep Lakra's dragflick was stopped by the first rusher. Moments later, India created another big chance from the left flank, but Abhishek's deflection towards goal went narrowly wide.

The teams couldn't be separated in the second quarter as well. In the 16th minute, Abhishek did well to control the ball inside the circle and pass it to a teammate in front of goal, but Manmeet Singh's attempt was saved by the Australian goalkeeper.

In the 25th minute, Australia were awarded a penalty corner on the other end, but India's Suraj Karkera made a brilliant save with his stick to deny the hosts an opening goal.

India won their second penalty corner in the 38th minute, but Araijeet Singh Hundal's attempt was stopped comfortably by the Australian goalkeeper. Seconds later, the young forward again received a ball from behind courtesy of Amit Rohidas; however, his deflection went inches away from the goal.

Australia received back-to-back penalty corners in the 42nd and 45th minute respectively. On the first occasion, Joel Rintala's dragflick struck the post as India's Mohith Honnenahalli Shashikumar made a crucial save on the line, followed by another block on the rebound.

The Indian goalkeeper continued his solid performance with another penalty corner save to end the third quarter.

The scoring began in the final quarter of the game as Australia found the opening goal courtesy of a penalty corner successfully converted by Captain Jeremy Hayward (49'). Trailing by a goal, India responded swiftly in the 51st minute with a vital equaliser.

Hardik Singh initiated the move with a sharp distribution to Abhishek on the right flank. Abhishek carried it forward and slipped a precise pass to Poovanna Chandura Boby, who in turn squared it perfectly for Shilanand Lakra (51') in front of the goal, who made no mistake, calmly slotting a field goal to bring India back on level terms.

With the momentum firmly on their side, India pressed hard in attack and earned a succession of penalty corners and created several promising opportunities in the dying minutes, but neither side could break the deadlock as the match headed into a shootout.

India defeated Australia 3-1 in the shootout as Shilanand Lakra, Maninder Singh, and Vishnukant Singh successfully converted their chances. India's young goalkeeper Mohith Honnenahalli Shashikumar denied Australia three times in the shootout to help them claim the bonus point. (ANI)

