On the occasion of his firstborn Aryaman's 21st birthday, actor Bobby Deol posted a heartfelt wish for him on social media. Taking to Instagram, Bobby dropped a picture with Aryaman and wrote, "Happy birthday my Angel #21stbirthday." In the image, Bobby and Aryaman are seen twinning in black t-shirts. Bobby Deol’s Son Aryaman Turns 21! Aashram 3 Actor Shares A Cool Pic To Wish His ‘Angel’.

As soon as Bobby wished his son, fans and members of the film industry chimed into the comment section and showered wishes on the birthday boy."Waah!! Happy birthday beta ... lots of love," actor Rahul Dev commented."Happy Happy Birthday Aryaman," singer Darshan Kumar wrote."God bless him," a netizen commented.

Bobby and his wife Tanya Deol welcomed son Aryaman in 2001 and son Dharam in 2004. Reportedly, Aryaman is studying business management in the US. Speaking of Bobby's work projects, he is currently basking in the success of Ek Badnaam...Aashram 3. He essays the role of 'Bhagwan' Baba Nirala in Prakash Jha's directorial. Ahead of its premiere, the makers shared a behind-the-scenes video of the show, in which Bobby spoke at length about the character arc, the audience's reaction to his character, and his experience playing the self-proclaimed godman. Bobby Deol Wishes Son Aryaman on His Birthday by Sharing Some Adorable Father-Son Pictures.

"I really enjoyed playing my character this time, even more than last time, because you see him losing his control, his grip over what he is, and showing the real side of himself, of what he really wants," he had said in the video.Bobby will also be seen sharing screen space with his father Dharmendra and brother Sunny Deol in Apne 2.

