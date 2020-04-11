Borders Sealed, Strict Lockdown in Place to Prevent Any Infiltration by Criminals Through Indo-Nepal Border: SSB

New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) DG Kumar Rajesh Chandra on Friday said that the country's borders have been completely sealed and India has enforced strict lockdown and Nepal was doing the same by augmenting their deployment to prevent any infiltration by criminals taking the advantage of COVID-19 pandemic."We're enforcing strict lockdown and Nepal has been doing the same by augmenting their deployment. The letter is based on intelligence input about a criminal. We're looking into it," DG said.Sashastra Seema Bal, the paramilitary force tasked with border security, has warned that there might be an attempt by anti-national forces to infiltrate India with multiple COVID-19 positive patients through Nepal via border areas in Bihar.The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday informed that India's total number of COVID-19 positive cases now stands at 6,412.Out of the total cases, 5,709 are active patients and 504 of them have been cured/discharged and migrated. (ANI)

