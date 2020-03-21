Brad Hogg Welcomes ECB's Decision to Suspend Professional Cricket

New Delhi [India], Mar 21 (ANI): Former Australian cricketer Brad Hogg has welcomed the England and Wales Cricket Board's (ECB) decision to suspend all professional cricket till May 28."England suspend 1st class cricket till May 28, HEALTH first. There focus on shorter formats, rather than longer at it's resumption. Good move, the best entertainment the game can give to re-energize the community. Tough days, stay safe. Let's get on top of #coronavirus," Hogg tweeted.The ECB on Friday suspended all professional cricket amid the coronavirus outbreak.The board also approved the recommendation to delay the start of the season following discussions with the First-Class Counties, the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) and the Professional Cricketers' AssociationThe World Health Organisation last week declared Europe as the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic, but the UK government was slow to implement measures, reportedly unwilling to exact "draconian" measures on its population. (ANI)

