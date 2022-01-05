Britney Spears' ex-husband Jason Alexander has once again been arrested.As per Page six, this was the third time that he has been arrested in just 12 months when he was caught on December 30 in Franklin Tenn., for violating an order of protection and aggravated stalking. Supreme Court Cites Britney Spears Case, Refuses Spiritual Guru’s Plea for Custody of Live-In Partner.

He is being held in the Williamson County jail on a USD 30,000 bond and has a hearing scheduled for February 17. However, it hasn't been disclosed that whom Alexander was allegedly stalking. The 40-year-old had quite a troublesome 2021 with three separate criminal charges filed against him. Jamie Lynn Spears Breaks Silence on Sister Britney Spears' Conservatorship Testimony.

He was arrested in the month of August at an airport in Nashville for a security violation after reportedly trying to cut the security line and going into an off-limits area. Alexander was charged with a misdemeanour and got bail at USD 2500. During an Instagram Live, he called it an "inconvenience" and that he ended "up in handcuffs because of something stupid."

Before that, in the month of January, Alexander had been arrested in Nashville on three misdemeanour charges: driving under the influence, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, and possession or casual exchange of a controlled substance. He was held on a USD 2500 bond and was released the same day.

Britney Spears got married to Alexander, her childhood friend for 55 hours in 2004, after getting hitched at Las Vegas under the influence of alcohol. Their marriage was soon annulled. The 'Toxic' singer is now engaged to Sam Asghari.

