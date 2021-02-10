FX documentary Framing Britney has become the talk of the town after the film exposed the hardships, Britney Spears faced from tabloids amid her conservatorship battle with father Jamie Spears and the pop star's life in the spotlight. The documentary has moved everyone and people are now showing support to the pop singer. The docuseries raised many points about the singer's life and one of the biggest point raised after its release is Britney's relationship with singer Justin Timberlake. People are realising that he may have had more to do with Britney's breakdown than was once believed. Britney Spears Debuts Dark Hair, Gets Trolled for STILL Not Brushing Her Hair.

For anyone who doesn't know, Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears once dated each other. The two were in a relationship for a brief time and the docuseries shows how Britney's life was affected because of Justin. Britney had cheated on Justin with Wade Robinson which resulted in Timberlake releasing the song Cry Me A River as a response. He even talked openly about his one-night stands with the singer and released another diss song, What Goes Around....Comes Around, which was allegedly about Britney Spears' divorce. People felt that these obvious hits taken by Justin affected Britney even more.

This Britney Spears doc got me over here feeling AWFUL for a blonde white woman during Black History Month so you know they treated her horribly. Society is sick. Never thought I could dislike Justin Timberlake's ol' Ramen noodle headass more. Shame on everybody. #FreeBritney — Janelle James , moody clown. (@janellejcomedy) February 8, 2021

Thoughts?

The time is now. We must arrest Justin Timberlake. — 🍒 Aunty Chan 🍒 (@aunty_chan) February 9, 2021

Have You Watched The Document?

So I’ve watched this documentary and here are my thoughts: 1) I feel so sorry for her. 2) The media/tabloids can truly be vulturous and scathing. 3) F*ck Justin Timberlake. 2) F*ck Diane Sawyer. 4) F*CK JAMIE SPEARS!!! #FreeBritney pic.twitter.com/1x5ktFcwmk — Jerlandrick Barnett (@JBiddy19) February 9, 2021

Agreed?

justin timberlake i can assure you it’s never gonna be may again if i have anything to say about it — Naomi (@flurtcobain) February 9, 2021

Ooopss!

i hope everyone is having a wonderful monday. EXCEPT for justin timberlake and diane sawyer. — B (@brookelmaxfield) February 8, 2021

Word!

The halftime show should have been Britney Spears, Janet Jackson & Nathan Lane performing their favorite songs & ending with Justin Timberlake and James Corden apologizing to them and then to us. — Tim Murray (@TMurray06) February 8, 2021

Ever since the release of the documentary, some of the biggest women in music are now banding together to stand behind Britney. Kacey Musgraves took to her Twitter handle and wrote it's "plaguing" her that "nobody knows if @britneyspears is truly okay." The six-time Grammy winner continued, "Really hoping that if she isn't, she can formally vocalize it in some way and that she knows all of us on the outside really give a s--t about her well-being." Is Britney Spears' Toxic Inspired From This Popular Kamal Haasan Song

Miley Cyrus, during her Super Bowl performance, also gave Britney a shoutout when singing Party in the U.S.A. After singing the lyrics, "That's when the DJ dropped my favourite tune/ And a Britney song was on," she said at the end of the verse, "Hey, we love Britney." This has encouraged many other A-listers to voice their public support and throw their weight behind the global #FreeBritney movement to end her conservatorship of more than 10 years.

