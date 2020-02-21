Bronze Medal a Motivation, Says Wrestler Anshu Malik

New Delhi [India], Feb 21 (ANI): Indian wrestler Anshu Malik said that bronze medal in Asian Wrestling Championship will act as a motivation for her wrestling career."This medal will motivate me but I have done many mistakes in the championship, so I have to work hard on them if I want to do better in career," Malik told ANI on Friday.Anshu Malik clinched the bronze medal after defeating Uzbekistan's Sevara Eshmuratova in the 57kg category.Malik said that she need to improve her game and correct mistakes which she committed during championships."I still need to work a lot on my performance in the senior category then I can leave a mark for me," she saidMalik said that Indian wrestlers are at par with Japanese but they need to work more on techniques."Indian wrestlers are no less to Japanese wrestlers but we need to work more on our technique if we want to beat them," she added.Earlier today, Vinesh Phogat clinched the bronze medal after defeating Vietnam's Thi Ly Kieu in the 53kg freestyle category. While Sakshi Malik settled for a silver medal after facing defeat at the hands of Japan's Naomi Ruike in the Asian Wrestling Championship. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)